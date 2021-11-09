ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Ravi Shastri finally breaks SILENCE over Team India early exit

Team India's outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri on Monday (November 8) broke his silence over Team India's poor show in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and said that Virat Kohli and other Indian players are mentally and physically drained after staying in the bio-secure bubble for around six months.

It is to be noted that Kohli-led Team India failed to reach the knockout stage of T20 World Cup 2021 after facing defeat against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Shastri remarked that Indian players are mentally and physically drained due to bio-bubble and the small gap between the IPL and T20 World Cup also did not help the players.

"I am mentally drained but I expect that at my age. These guys are physically and mentally drained, six months in a bubble and we would have ideally liked a bigger gap between the IPL and the World Cup," said Shastri.

"It's when the big games come and when the pressure hits you - you are not that switched on as you should be. And it's not an excuse. We take defeat because we are not scared of losing. Because in trying to win, you will lose a game. Here we didn't try to win because that X-factor was missing," he added.

Notably, former India skipper Rahul Dravid is set to take charge as head coach of Team India from Shastri and Dravid's first assignment would be the home T20I and Test series against New Zealand, beginning November 17.

According to Shastri, Dravid has inherited a great team and he will be able to raise the bar after becoming the head coach of Team India.

"In Rahul Dravid, they've got a guy who has inherited a great team and I think with his experience, he can only raise the bar in time to come. There are still players here who will play for another 3-4 years which is very important. It is not a team in transition and that'll make the biggest difference," Shastri said.