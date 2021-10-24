T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK Latest Update: Babar Azam, Rizwan get Pakistan their first ICC T20 victory over India

Headlines

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to end their four-year marriage after 'serious problems'? Here's what we know

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim shine as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs

Rajasthan: Rajnath Singh to flag off 3rd phase of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' on Monday

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin’s Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to end their four-year marriage after 'serious problems'? Here's what we know

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

Most expensive buildings in the world

ADHD diet: Foods that are good for hyperactive kids

Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Confirmed contestants of Nagarjuna-hosted show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin’s Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to end their four-year marriage after 'serious problems'? Here's what we know

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

Meet Pooja Gor, Dulquer Salmaan's co-star from Guns & Gulaabs, who calls herself 'accidental actor', left studies as....

HomeCricket

Cricket

T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK Latest Update: Babar Azam, Rizwan get Pakistan their first ICC T20 victory over India

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Update: India and Pakistan play their Group 2 fixture in Dubai on Sunday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 24, 2021, 11:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The mother of all clashes is finally here! The epic rivalry between arch-rivals, India and Pakistan is taking place on Sunday, October 24 in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. 

Why this clash is so hyped up? It's due to the absence of bilateral series which increased the significance of the matches between the two nations in ICC and Asian events.

As for the toss, the rivalry between the coin and Virat Kohli continues as Pakistan opt to bowl first. Pakistan leaves out Haider Ali, India's four not playing are: Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin and Shardul Thakur.

Not the start for India as the side lost the opener, Rohit Sharma, for a duck. Shaheen Afridi got the important wicket of the Hitman and the Indian fans at the stadium could not believe it.

Soon after he even sent back KL Rahul as the Indian batter was bowled. India lost two wickets within three overs and after scoring just 6 runs. Suryakumar Yadav, who was looking settled, also departed.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant steadied the innings, but Pakistan got a breakthrough in the 12 over as they got the better of the wicketkeeper.

However, the side managed to reach 151 runs. As for Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowler who picked three wickets and got help from Hasan Ali who took two wickets.

Squad:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

India has beaten Pakistan on all five occasions in the T20 world cup, the two sides have met and the Men in Blue will be looking to continue their domination. The two sides had last met in March 2016 in the T20 World Cup and India won the game chasing down the score of 119 inside 16 overs. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

National Nutrition Week 2023: How to ensure women's good health in their 30s?

Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema to pay Rs 67.8 crore per Team India match in big win against Disney+ Hotstar

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: What is Virat Kohli's record against Pakistan in the Asia Cup?

Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction after Shaheen Afridi bowls to Rohit Sharma in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match goes viral

Vijay Deverakonda visits Yadadri Temple with family amid Kushi box office success

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE