T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK Latest Update: Babar Azam, Rizwan get Pakistan their first ICC T20 victory over India

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Update: India and Pakistan play their Group 2 fixture in Dubai on Sunday.

The mother of all clashes is finally here! The epic rivalry between arch-rivals, India and Pakistan is taking place on Sunday, October 24 in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai.

Why this clash is so hyped up? It's due to the absence of bilateral series which increased the significance of the matches between the two nations in ICC and Asian events.

As for the toss, the rivalry between the coin and Virat Kohli continues as Pakistan opt to bowl first. Pakistan leaves out Haider Ali, India's four not playing are: Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin and Shardul Thakur.

Not the start for India as the side lost the opener, Rohit Sharma, for a duck. Shaheen Afridi got the important wicket of the Hitman and the Indian fans at the stadium could not believe it.

Soon after he even sent back KL Rahul as the Indian batter was bowled. India lost two wickets within three overs and after scoring just 6 runs. Suryakumar Yadav, who was looking settled, also departed.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant steadied the innings, but Pakistan got a breakthrough in the 12 over as they got the better of the wicketkeeper.

However, the side managed to reach 151 runs. As for Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowler who picked three wickets and got help from Hasan Ali who took two wickets.

Squad:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

India has beaten Pakistan on all five occasions in the T20 world cup, the two sides have met and the Men in Blue will be looking to continue their domination. The two sides had last met in March 2016 in the T20 World Cup and India won the game chasing down the score of 119 inside 16 overs.