ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Jimmy Neesham makes BIG claim ahead of final against Australia

Before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final with Australia, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has confidently stated that one does not fly half of the world to only win the semifinal in a World Cup match.

Neesham said that the New Zealand team is focused on winning their maiden Men's T20 World Cup final to be held in Dubai on Sunday. New Zealand had won the first semifinal against England with Neesham turning the match's fortune by slamming 27 off just 11 balls.

In the celebratory photos after the match, the New Zealand dugout was seen celebrating the big win, however, Neesham, surprisingly, had no expressions on his face and didn't even move an inch. Speaking about the same, he said, "It's a situation worthy of celebrating I guess, winning a semifinal, but you don't come halfway around the world just to win a semifinal."

Neesham further added, "We've got our sights pretty firmly set on the game in a few days. I'm personally, and we as a team, are not getting ahead of ourselves. One game to go and I'm sure there will be a bigger outpouring of emotion if we manage to get across the line."

Neesham also spoke about his match-winning partnership with Daryl Mitchell, who carried his bat through for an unbeaten 72 off 47 balls and revealed that he was trying to hit every ball he faced for a six.

New Zealand will now face Australia in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.