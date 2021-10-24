ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Ahead of India vs Pakistan match, BCCI calls back THESE four Indian players

India and Pakistan are set to face each other in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 clash in Dubai on Sunday (October 24). Virat Kohli and boys are fully prepared to take on Pakistan in their opening encounter and Pakistan players under the leadership of Babar Azam are also ready to give their best in the high-voltage clash.

Meanwhile, Team India has sent four of their designated net bowlers back to India. The bowlers who have been sent back to India from UAE are Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Krishnappa Gowtham, and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

It is learnt that these players were sent back as there won't be too many net sessions after the start of the T20 World Cup. The national selectors asked the BCCI to bring back the bowlers as they wanted them to play in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

It is to be noted that four fast bowlers have been asked to remain in the UAE. They are Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel and Lukman Meriwalla.

In a related devlopment, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has claimed that batting is the main strength oif his side. Babar expressed hope that Pakistan would perform good against India.

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns after around two years, after having last played in 2019 in the ICC Men's 50-over World Cup.

"I think this time our main strength is batting. The way our batters have been performing over the last couple of months, I am very hopeful that we will produce some good results due to our batting and also do better in the field," said Babar in a press conference on Saturday (October 23), as reported by the ICC.