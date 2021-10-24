ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Pak PM Imran Khan makes BOLD statement ahead of India vs Pakistan match

India are set to clash with Pakistan in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 clash at Dubai on Sunday (October 24) and millions of cricket fans in India and Pakistan are waiting for marquee clasg.

As fans across the world prepare for the high-voltage clash, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday (October 23) expressed confidence that Babar Azam-led Pakistan will defeat Team India.

In a statement to Geo TV, he was quoted saying, "This team has the talent to defeat India." The Pakistan PM added, "Insha'Allah, Pakistan will definitely beat India tomorrow."

It is to be noted that Pakistan have failed to defeat India in either the T20 World Cup or the ODI World Cup. The teams have played against each other seven times in the 50-over World Cup and five times in the T20 World Cup and India has registered victory in all these clashes.

Besides Imran Khan, Pakistan captain Babar Azam also claimed that his side has got the talent to defeat India. In a pre-match press conference, he said, "To be honest, what has passed is beyond us.We want to use our ability and confidence on the day of the match so that we can get a better result."

"Records are meant to be broken," added Babar.