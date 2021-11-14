T20 World Cup 2021: Hasan Ali finally breaks silence after dropped catch, pens emotional message

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has been facing strong criticism from fans ever since he dropped the catch of Australian batsman Matthew Wade in the 2nd semi-final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. After he was dropped by Hasan Ali, Wade hit three consecutive sixes of Shaheen Afridi to knock Pakistan out of the tournament.

Pakistan’s five-match winning spree ended following the defeat against Australia and several fans held Hasan Ali responsible for the shocking defeat. Some people also abused Hasan Ali on social media platforms.

Hasan Ali on Saturday took to Twitter and expressed regret for his forgettable outing against Australia. The fast bowler said he is more disappointed than anyone else and vowed to stage a comeback.

“I know you all are upset because my performance didn’t meet your expectations but not more disappointed than me. Don’t change your expectations from me. I want to serve Pakistan cricket at the highest level possible, so back to hard work. This patch will make me stronger. Thank you for all the messages, tweets, posts, calls and duas (prayers) - needed them,” Ali tweeted.

میرا سینہ تیری حُرمت کا ہے سنگین حصار،

میرے محبوب وطن تُجھ پہ اگر جاں ہو نثار



میں یہ سمجھوں گا ٹھکانے لگا سرمایہِ تن،

اے میرے پیارے وطن pic.twitter.com/4xiTS0hAvx — Hassan Ali (@RealHa55an) November 13, 2021

In the 19th over the match, Ali dropped Wade off Shaheen Shah Afridi at deep midwicket and the drop proved very costly for the Men in Green.

Australia will clash against New Zealand in T20 World Cup final in Dubai on Sunday (November 14).