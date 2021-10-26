ICC T20 World Cup 2021: BIG update on Hardik Pandya's fitness ahead of New Zealand clash

In a good news for Team India before the crucial match against New Zealand on October 31 at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been declared fit. It is to be noted that Pandya had hurt his shoulder against Pakistan on Sunday (October 24).

Sources told ANI that Hardik Pandya has recovered from the minor injury and is now feeling better. "There is no issue and he is already feeling good. It was just a precautionary scan and the team management didn't wish to take a chance as Sunday's was only the first game of the tournament," the source said.

It may be recalled that Hardik was taken to hospital for scans after the all-rounder received a blow on his shoulder during the game against Pakistan. "Hardik Pandya was hit on his right shoulder while batting. He has now gone for scans," the BCCI's media team had informed.

Hardik failed do anything remarkable with the bat during the game against Pakistan and he is not bowling for over six months now. Team India skipper Virat Kohli's decision to pick Pandya ahead of Shardul Thakur in the game against Pakistan came under severe criticism with many claiming that it was pointless to play a half-fit Pandya in the high-voltage clash. It remains to be seen whether Kohli would pick Pandya against New Zealand or not but one thing is certain that Pandya is not an automatic choice in playing XI aymore.