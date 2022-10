ICC T20 WC Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India-New Zealand warm-up match in Brisbane

India vs New Zealand

India will take on New Zealand in their second ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match on Wednesday at the Gabba. India has momentum on their side after defeating Australia in the first practice match.

READ: Meet Chennai-born UAE player Karthik Meiyappan, T20 World Cup 2022's first hat-trick hero

While New Zealand just suffered a heavy nine-wicket defeat vs South Africa in their opening warm-up game. The Blackcaps would be aiming to bounce back against Men in Blue on October 19.

India will play New Zealand in a day-night game on Wednesday (October 19). The Live stream will start at 1:30 PM. The match will be played at Gabba in Brisbane.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Batters – Suryakumar Yadav (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, KL Rahul

Wicketkeeper – Finn Allan

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya (VC)

Bowlers – Tim Southee, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ish Sodhi

READ: SL vs UAE: Spinner Karthik Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 WC 2022, Sri Lanka collapse at 117/5

IND vs NZ Dream11: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

New Zealand: Finn Allan, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee