ICC T20 WC Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India-Australia warm-up match in Brisbane

The 9th warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will see Australia facing off against India on 17th October at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

India vs Australia

India will lock horns with Australia in the first official T20 World Cup warm-up match on Monday (October 17). The Rohit Sharma-led side played two unofficial practice matches against Western Australia and won one and lost one. Meanwhile, Australia are coming off a T20 series defeat against England.

India is currently the top-ranked T20I side in the world while Australia is coming off a T20 World Cup win in the previous edition. Both teams have ticked almost all three departments, and have a robust lineup of players. India will be led by Rohit Sharma while the home side will be led by Aaron Finch.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Captain – Kl Rahul

Vice-captain – David Warner

Wicketkeeper – Matthew Wade

Batters – Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Finch

All-rounders – Stoinis, Pandya

Bowlers – Starc, Harshal Patel, Ashwin

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

IND: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Ashwin, Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel

AUS: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood

Match Details 

Match: India vs Australia – T20 WC warmup game

Date & Time: October 17, 9:30 AM

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Live Streaming: Star Sports

