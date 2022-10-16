ICC T20 WC Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England-Pakistan warm-up match in Brisbane

Pakistan vs England

England will be taking on Pakistan in a match on Monday, October 17. Moreover, the game will be taking place at The Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.

England are coming into this fixture after facing Australia on Friday. England scored 112 runs in 12 overs while Australia scored 30/3 in 3.5 overs. The third T20 match was abandoned due to rain.

Pakistan are coming into this fixture after losing against New Zealand on Friday. New Zealand scored 163 runs in 20 overs while Pakistan scored 168 runs and they won the match by five wickets.

Both Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi are declared fit to play both warm-up games and are likely to play against England in this fixture.

Pakistan vs England dream11:

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone (VC), Dawid Malan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali

Wicket Keeper: Jos Buttler (C), Mohammad Rizwan

All-rounders: Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Probable Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Raud, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.