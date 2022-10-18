ICC T20 WC 2022: Sachin Tendulkar wants Rishabh Pant in team India's playing XI, here's why

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar has stressed on the importance of having a left-hand batter in India's playing XI at the men's T20 World Cup, saying that they "add in value" and offer variety.

Speaking to PTI after the Indians' six-run win over the Australians in a warm-up game in Brisbane, Tendulkar said, "Left-handers without any doubt add in value, and bowlers have to adjust, fielders have to adjust, and if they are able to rotate strike consistently, it is not something that the bowler enjoys."

"Look, I wouldn't go by just (top) three. You always play as a unit and one should see what works well. You can't go by top two or top three. As a unit, what you have is important and then to figure out whom to send at what position, and also check what is the opposition's strength.

In 15 innings since June this year, Pant has averaged only 23 in T20Is, with a highest score of 44. Of late, intense competition in the middle order and a lack of runs from him have led to questions about Pant's place in India's T20I side. On three occasions recently - against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, and against Australia in Mohali and Hyderabad - Pant was squeezed out of the XI, as a full-strength India weighed their options.

Sachin also gave a sharp verdict on the inclusion on Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for the World Cup.

"Bumrah not being there is a big loss and we obviously needed a strike bowler. An out and out genuine fast bowler, who could attack batters and get wickets. Shami has proven that and he seems a good replacement," he said.