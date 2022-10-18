ICC T20 WC 2022: Check out weather and pitch update for the upcoming warm-up fixture between India-New Zealand

India vs New Zealand

India will be taking on New Zealand in the second and last warm-up game, before the T20 World Cup 2022, on the 19th of October at The Gabba, Brisbane.

India is coming off a win against Australia in their previous warm-up game while New Zealand is coming off a defeat against South Africa in their first warm-up game.

READ: T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand warm-up game live in India

India will be led by Rohit Sharma while Kane Williamson will be leading the Kiwi troops here. Both teams have added pretty robust sides for the World Cup. India won their recent T20I series against South Africa by 2-1 while New Zealand lost the finals of the T20I Tri-Series to Pakistan.

IND vs NZ Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 22°C on the matchday with 75% humidity and 18 km/hr wind speed. There are 59% chance of precipitation during the game.

IND vs NZ Pitch Report:

The Gabba surface is expected to help the pacers once again, especially upfront with the new ball. For the batters, the pitch at this venue has been a high-scoring one with consistent bounce throughout. Spinners will have to work hard for wickets in this match.

READ: ICC T20 WC Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India-New Zealand warm-up match in Brisbane

India vs New Zealand probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen (wk), Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell