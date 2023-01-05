ICC T20 Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav retains No.1 spot among batters; big gains for Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda

Image Source: Twitter

India opener Ishan Kishan jumped 10 places to 23rd position while Deepak Hooda re-entered the top-100 in the latest ICC rankings for T20I batters issued on Thursday.

Both moved upwards in the chart after their impressive performances in the first T20 International against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Tuesday, which India won by two runs.

Hooda moved up 40 places to 97th after his unbeaten 41 off 23 balls while Kishan was rewarded for his brisk 37-run knock at the top of the order.

In the most recent ICC rankings for T20I batters released on Thursday, Deepak Hooda re-entered the top 100 while India opener Ishan Kishan rose 10 spots to number 23.

Following their outstanding efforts in India's two-run victory against Sri Lanka in the opening T20 International on Tuesday in Mumbai, both players rose up the table.

After scoring an unbeaten 41 off 23 balls, Hooda rose 40 spots to 97th, and Kishan received recognition for his quick 37-run top of the order innings.

For Sri lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga was once again a key contributor against India, with figures of 1/22 with the ball, allowing the right-armer to extend his lead as the top-ranked T20I bowler. Hasaranga also struck a quick-fire 21 with the bat, propelling the 25-year-old to fifth on the latest all-rounder rankings.

Despite his failure in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, Marnus Labuschagne remains at the top of the Test batter rankings with a comfortable lead. His closest competitors, teammate Steve Smith, Pakistan captain Babar Azam, and former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, are all closing in on the 28-year-old Labuschagne.

Williamson is the second big winner in the new rankings, with the seasoned right-hander moving up two places to sixth after his fifth double century of his remarkable career in the first Test against Pakistan.

Pat Cummins took just one wicket in Australia's Boxing Day Test victory against the Proteas, but he still led England veteran James Anderson by 37 points.

Pakistan's left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq has risen three places to 34th after scores of 24 and 96, while Saud Shakeel has risen eight places to 50th, wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed has re-entered the rankings in 70th, and Agha Salman has risen 15 places to 91st after reaching 103 in the first innings.

Abrar Ahmed advances to 60th place with a first innings performance of five for 205 and a total of six wickets in the match.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ| Major SETBACK for Team India as Rishabh Pant likely to be ruled out for 6 months with ligament tear