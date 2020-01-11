ICC T20 Rankings: KL Rahul retains sixth spot, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan advance one place each

After India's T20I victory over Sri Lanka in Pune, International Cricket Council (ICC) have released new rankings.

While India opener KL Rahul has retained the sixth position, captain Virat Kohli and left-hander Shikhar Dhawan have advanced one place each in the batsmen list.

Rahul is the highest-ranked India batsman and has gained 26 points. He is currently sitting on 760 rating points, just six behind Australia’s Glenn Maxwell.

As for the Indian skipper, he is top-ranked in Tests and ODIs but sits on the ninth position in T20I.

Dhawan - who scored 32 and 52 in the two games - is on the 15th spot while Manish Pandey advanced four places to be on the 70th rank. The batsmen's list is topped by Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

In the bowler's ranking, Player of the Series Navdeep Saini rocketed 146 places to the 98th spot while Shardul Thakur re-enters on the 92nd position.

Jasprit Bumrah too gained eight places to reach 39th position in the list lead by Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

When it comes to team rankings, India have gained two points but continue to remain on the fifth spot with 260 points. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have lost two points and now have 236, the same as Afghanistan.

India will next take on Australia in a three-match ODI series before flying to New Zealand for five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches.