ICC T20 Rankings: Indian openers shine as KL Rahul reaches second spot, Rohit Sharma enters top 10

India managed a clean sweep over New Zealand with a seven-run win in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, 2 February.

The terrific innings got the Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma higher spots in the ICC T20I rankings.

The in-form KL Rahul has jumped four spots and has been placed second below Pakistan's Babar Azam with 823 points. He just needs 56 points to lead the Men's T20I Batting rankings.

As for the 'Hitman', he too has jumped three positions to enter the top 10. He is sitting behind Virat Kohli with 662 points.

KL Rahul Rohit Sharma The India openers have made significant gains in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Player Rankings for Batting Full rankings https://t.co/EdMBslOYFe pic.twitter.com/h5K1fgkyiD — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2020

Among bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah has reached the 11th spot in the list lead by Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. Washington Sundar reaches the 22nd spot while Yuzvendra Chahal enters the Top 30.

In the fifth and final T20I, while chasing 164, the Kiwi top order Martin Guptill, Tom Bruce and Colin Munro all fell inside the first 20 balls.

In need of partnership, Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor managed to ship things back in BlackCaps favour but they were soon made to depart.

Bumrah took 3/12 in his four overs, while Saini's spell of 2/23 featured the wickets of both half-centurions.

As for India, they had lost Sanju Samson early and Rohit Sharma came in one down.

Rohit smashed the ball in every corner of the field while KL Rahul was the aggressor in what was to become a brilliant partnership.

Rohit went past his fifty but pulled up with a calf discomfort in the 17th over. He retired hurt at 60 off 41 balls. This was his 25th knock of fifty or more in T20Is, which took him past Virat Kohli for the record.

The other Indians who performed with the bat were Shreyas Iyer (33*) and Manish Pandey, who struck a six and a four in the last over of the innings to take India past 160.