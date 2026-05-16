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ICC suspends Cricket Canada funding for six months: Know real reason behind major action

The apex cricketing body has suspended funding to Cricket Canada for six months, which is expected to have a major impact on it as it is heavily dependent on the financial support of the ICC.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 16, 2026, 03:49 PM IST

ICC suspends Cricket Canada funding for six months: Know real reason behind major action
ICC suspends funding of Cricket Canada for the next six months. (Pic Credits: Instagram/officialcricketcanada)
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 The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended funding to Cricket Canada for the coming six months, causing a major financial setback to the Associate Member board. As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, the ICC informed Cricket Canada of the decision earlier this week. Meanwhile, the ongoing cricket activities of Cricket Canada, including national team activities and high-performance programmes, are expected not to be affected.

The report further states that Cricket Canada relies heavily on ICC's financial support. As per its financial statement ending 2024, ICC contributed nearly 63 percent of its total income, which was CAD 3.6 million out of the total revenues of CAD 5.7 million.

Meanwhile, the ICC has not publicly disclosed the exact nature of the fault by Cricket Canada. However, Fifth Estate - the Canadian investigative programme - recently reported alleged breaches of ICC policies.

Controversies around Cricket Canada recently 

Cricket Canada has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons, as the board has faced multiple administrative controversies. In the recently concluded ICC T20I World Cup 2026, the group stage match of Canada vs New Zealand is under investigation over alleged match-fixing charges.

In another case, former Canada head coach Khurram Chohan allegedly claimed in a leaked phone recording that former senior board members of Cricket Canada pressured him to select certain players for the national team.

The board also made headlines when former CEO Salman Khan was appointed and was removed from the post in no time. Meanwhile, Cricket Canada elected Arvinder Khosa as its new president, who has been serving in the role on an interim basis. He replaced former president Amjad Bajwa.

Coming back to the ICC suspension, neither the apex cricketing board nor Cricket Canada has commented on the strict action.

(With inputs from ANI)

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