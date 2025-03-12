Roberts criticized the unfairness of the eight-team ICC Champions Trophy, pointing out that teams like Pakistan had to travel to face India in the United Arab Emirates.

West Indies cricket legend Andy Roberts has voiced his concerns regarding India's choice to play all their matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. Although the tournament is officially hosted in Pakistan, India clinched the title by defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the final. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) explained that the Indian government's refusal to allow the team to travel to Pakistan was the reason for their matches being held in Dubai. This decision resulted in a unique scenario where India was the only team not required to travel between venues in Pakistan and Dubai, unlike their rivals.

While Indian captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir dismissed any notions of an unfair advantage, fast bowler Mohammed Shami admitted that playing all matches at a single venue did provide a benefit to the team.

The controversy over India's venue choice in the Champions Trophy has ignited discussions within the cricketing community, with some raising concerns about the tournament's integrity.

“Something’s got to give… India can’t get everything. The ICC [International Cricket Council] must say no to India at times. India even had an advantage at last year’s T20 World Cup, where they knew in advance where their semi-final would be played [in Guyana]," Roberts is quoted as saying by the Mid-Day. “At the Champions Trophy, India did not have to travel at all. How can a team not travel during a tournament,” asked Roberts.

“It is not fair, it’s not cricket. There has to be a level playing field. I know a lot of money comes from India, but cricket ought not to be a one-country sport. It now looks like a one-nation competition and the playing field is not level.

Roberts stated that the ICC has granted India significant influence, to the extent that they may potentially alter fundamental rules of the game at their behest.

“To me, the ICC stands for the Indian Cricket Board. India dictates everything. If tomorrow, India says, ‘listen there should be no no-balls and wides,’ take my word, the ICC will find a way to satisfy India,” said Roberts.

Also read| 'Not fun, Sanjana': KL Rahul's sharp response to Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan's question goes viral – Watch