ICC snubs Super-12 format, Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in all new format, new location- Check details

File Photo

The 2024 Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) will be contested in a different format from the previous two editions.

Instead of the first round followed by the Super 12, as in 2021 and 2022, the 20 competing teams in the 2024 tournament will be divided into four groups of five teams each.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super Eight stage, where they will be split into two groups of four. The top two teams from each of the two Super Eights groups will advance to the semi-finals, followed by the final.

In the last two editions, the first round was divided into two groups of four teams, which featured teams who qualified for the event and teams that finished ninth to twelfth in the previous T20 World Cup. The top two teams from each group in the first round were then joined by the remaining eight teams that had already qualified for the Super 12 stage.

12 teams have already confirmed their inclusion in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

As tournament hosts, USA and the West Indies qualified automatically. England, India, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Netherlands have already qualified, having finished in the top eight of the 2022 edition.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh are the other two countries who have secured their places as they were the second and third best in the ICC's T20I rankings on the cut-off date on November 14, 2022.

Regional qualifiers will determine the remaining eight berths.

