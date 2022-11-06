ICC share video of 'catch of the tournament' contender as fan takes one-handed stunner in the crowd

Source: T20 World Cup (Instagram)

The match between South Africa and the Netherlands produced a massive upset as the Dutch spoiled the party before signing off from the tournament. Scott Edwards' side defeated Temba Bavuma's side by 13 runs to not only pick up a memorable win, but they also knocked out the Proteas from the T20 World Cup.

Apart from all the madness that took place on the field in Adelaide, there was a moment in the stands which left fans stunned. ICC on Sunday shared a video of one of the 'catch of the tournament' contenders, but it wasn't taken any of the players though.

Yes, you read that right, ICC shared a video of a fan, completing a stunning one-handed catch, and they asked whether it could qualify for the 'catch of the tournament'.

