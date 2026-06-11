ICC sets October-November window for ODI World Cup 2027; South Africa to host most matches

The ODI World Cup 2027 is set to be held from October 4 to November 21, with South Africa hosting the majority of matches. Co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia, the tournament will mark the return of cricket's biggest 50-over event to Africa after more than two decades.

Cricket fans can mark their calendars—the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup is coming to southern Africa, with South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe sharing hosting duties. If everything moves ahead as planned, the tournament will run from October 4 to November 21, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. These dates aren’t set in stone yet, but organizers agreed on them during the ICC board meeting in Ahmedabad back in May. Final details should come together at the ICC’s AGM in Edinburgh this July.

Most of the action will unfold in South Africa, which expects to host at least 41 out of 54 matches. Games will play out across eight venues around the country. Zimbabwe is preparing to stage eight to ten matches across three grounds—Harare Sports Club, Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, and the new Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls. Namibia is set to host three matches.

Speaking of Victoria Falls, the stadium there is set to finish construction later this year. First up will be domestic cricket, and then the official grand opening is lined up for May 2027, just ahead of the World Cup. South Africa had thought about kicking off international cricket at the venue during a Zimbabwe tour in August, but those plans got pushed back.

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This tournament brings the ODI World Cup back to Africa for the first time since 2003. Since then, South Africa has taken on several ICC events, like the first T20 World Cup in 2007, the 2009 Champions Trophy, and the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe and Namibia also aren’t strangers to big occasions—they jointly hosted the ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup not too long ago.

There’s a new twist to the format, too. Fourteen teams will compete, split into two groups of seven. The top three teams from each group move on to the Super Six stage. South Africa and Zimbabwe get automatic spots since they’re Full Members, while Namibia will have to earn their place through qualifying rounds.

Right now, Australia wears the crown as Men's ODI World Cup champions—they beat India in the 2023 final. With six titles, they’ve set the bar high for everyone else.

This World Cup also launches the 2027-31 Future Tours Programme era, which shapes the global cricket calendar for the next few years. It’s a fresh chapter, and excitement’s already building.

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