ICC sets LA Olympics 2028 cricket qualifiers, confirms 2029 WTC Final dates in England

The ICC has announced the January–February 2028 window for cricket qualifiers ahead of the LA Olympics while confirming the dates for the 2029 World Test Championship Final in England. Here’s what the latest schedule means for international cricket.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its comprehensive global events calendar, which designates January and February 2028 as the scheduled period for the men's and women's cricket qualifiers for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. Additionally, the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2029 is confirmed to occur in England between June 8 and 12, as per the ICC's latest schedule.

Following deliberations held in Dubai during October, the ICC distributed this calendar to its member boards. The schedule encompasses 12 men's events, seven women's events, and five Under-19 competitions, encompassing qualifiers and other tournaments, spanning the interval between the 2027 and 2031 ODI World Cups, according to Cricinfo.

The Olympic qualifiers were originally planned for 2027; however, they have been rescheduled to early 2028, positioning them approximately six months prior to the Los Angeles Games, where cricket will make its Olympic return for the first time since 1904.

The ICC has previously articulated the qualification framework for the six-team men's and women's Olympic competitions. The organization has subsequently revised the eligibility criteria for direct entry, specifically regarding the host nation, the United States, in the women's competition.

Regarding the women's category, Australia, India, South Africa, and Great Britain have achieved qualification status as the highest-ranked eligible teams from their respective continents, determined by their performances in the T20 World Cup conducted earlier this year.

In the men's category, the premier-ranked eligible teams from Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania, as determined by the ICC T20I rankings effective December 31, 2026, will obtain direct qualification.

The United States maintains eligibility to compete in both events as the host nation, contingent upon satisfying the ICC's ranking requirements. The US men's team, presently ranked 13th, is projected to fulfill the criterion of maintaining a position within the top 15 throughout the qualification assessment period from June 30 to December 31, 2026.

Conversely, the US women's team, currently positioned at 19th in the rankings, faces considerable risk of forfeiting direct entry eligibility under the revised criteria.

The ICC originally said that if the US women’s team didn’t meet the ranking requirement, they’d give an extra automatic spot to the highest-ranked eligible team outside the current qualifiers, according to T20I rankings on March 1, 2027.

Now, they’ve changed the rules. Instead of using the rankings, the extra place depends on the standings from the first-ever Women’s Champions Trophy, which runs in India in February 2027.

“If the host (USA) does not meet the ranking criteria by 31 Dec 2026, that spot is reallocated based on the ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027 standings (cut-off 1 March 2027),” the ICC told its members.

They still haven’t settled on venues for the men’s and women’s Olympic qualifiers. Both tournaments will have eight teams—seven top-ranked sides (excluding the automatic qualifiers) and the winner from the Caribbean Regional Qualifier.

As for the T20 World Cup dates, the ICC calendar confirms that the women’s and men’s tournaments in 2028 will run back-to-back, with just 11 days separating them. The 12-team Women’s T20 World Cup in Pakistan starts September 7 and ends October 1. The 20-team Men’s T20 World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, runs from October 12 to November 12.

For 2030, the ICC has shifted the men’s T20 World Cup from June to July-August. England, Ireland, and Scotland host the 20-team tournament.

Most major events had already been assigned to host nations in 2021. The latest calendar now fills out the dates for more tournaments as the ICC continues to sort out its international schedule through 2031.

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