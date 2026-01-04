ICC set to take BIG call after Bangladesh seek shift of T20 World Cup matches from India

ICC is set to make a crucial decision after Bangladesh Cricket Board sought a shift of its T20 World Cup matches from India. The request has triggered discussions around venues, logistics, and tournament planning, with the ICC expected to review all options soon.

The ICC is currently considering a request from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to move Bangladesh’s group-stage matches for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 out of India. A decision is anticipated soon as the tournament schedules and venue operations are finalized.

According to Cricbuzz, the ICC appears to be open to this relocation and may reach a conclusion within the next 24 to 48 hours. Bangladesh is set to play three group matches at Eden Gardens in Kolkata against the West Indies, Italy, and England, along with one match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against Nepal. The tournament is planned from February 7 to March 8 and is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Changing venues so close to a global event can be disruptive; however, since Sri Lanka is already a co-host, it stands out as the most logical alternative for the Bangladesh team if the ICC approves the BCB's request.

The BCB's appeal stems from what it describes as safety and security issues related to traveling to India. Following an emergency meeting, the board decided that Bangladesh would not travel under the current circumstances and formally requested the ICC to hold all their matches outside of India. This request has gained urgency due to an IPL-related incident involving Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman, which has heightened concerns in Dhaka about the deteriorating situation, despite the fact that ICC events are managed separately from the IPL.

For the ICC, the decision is a complex one. Approving the request could help ease tensions and ensure player safety, but it also risks establishing a precedent for venue changes influenced by political factors. From an operational standpoint, it would necessitate rescheduling matches in Sri Lanka, adjusting ticketing arrangements in India, and ensuring that opponents are informed of the new logistics without disrupting competitive fairness.

With the opening week already planned and commercial timelines in motion, the ICC's forthcoming decision will focus on maintaining tournament stability as much as it will on addressing the request from one team.

