ICC's book cricket grabs netizens attention, fans share scores on World Book Day

World Book Day - a day to celebrate prominent literary figures like William Shakespeare's whose birth and death anniversary falls on this day, along with Miguel de Cervantes and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega's death anniversary.

The day celebrated on April 23, is to remember books as numerous alternate forms of entertainment are available which requires far less concentration and involvement than reading.

Now giving this day a twist of cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave the opportunity to netizens to play a game of 'Book Cricket'.

The ICC taking to Twitter, captioned the video, "A game of 'Book Cricket' to celebrate #WorldBookDay! Tap the GIF six times, and tell us your score at the end of the over!'World Book Day'. Click on this image six times and tell us what your score was in the over".

A game of to celebrate #WorldBookDay! Tap the GIF six times, and tell us your score at the end of the over! pic.twitter.com/M2ndwUIkZh — ICC (@ICC) April 23, 2020

The pages of the book keep turning and netizens were asked to pause the video and screengrab the scores like four, six, or bold, caught out. Fans were needed to share the total score by the end of an over.

As for cricket, due to the coronavirus pandemic, no matches are taking place. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed indefinitely till further notice due to the coronavirus. Not just the IPL, chances of the Men's T20 World Cup also being postponed are high.