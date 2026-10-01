ICC rolls out major cricket rule changes: 5 penalty runs for batter time-wasting, pink-ball day Tests

The ICC has introduced major cricket rule changes, including a five-run penalty for batters who waste time and the introduction of pink-ball day Tests. The new regulations aim to improve the pace of play and bring changes to the traditional format of Test cricket.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled fresh cricket regulations on Thursday, introducing significant changes to the sport. The most notable modification penalizes batters for time-wasting: the opposing team will receive five penalty runs if a batter delays excessively while batting. Additionally, Test matches will commence trials featuring the pink ball.

These innovative rules will take effect in international competitions commencing on or after 1 October 2026. Any series already in progress will continue operating under the existing ruleset.

Batter faces 5-run penalty for unpreparedness

When a batter fails to prepare for the subsequent delivery within the designated timeframe, the consequences escalate progressively: the initial violation triggers a warning, the second infraction results in a final warning, and the third occurrence—along with any further violations—awards the fielding team 5 penalty runs. Persistent breaches may additionally trigger disciplinary measures under the Code of Conduct.

Pink ball introduction in standard Test matches

Daytime Test matches may experiment with pink ball usage as a trial initiative. This innovation aims to minimize playing time lost due to inadequate lighting conditions. Both participating teams must consent to this arrangement prior to the match's commencement. Following the decision to utilize a pink ball, that identical ball remains in play throughout the entire match. Reversing this decision mid-match or transitioning between red and pink balls is strictly prohibited.

Customized ball specifications for women's and junior categories

Distinct specifications will now govern ball dimensions and mass across men's, women's, and junior cricket formats. Men's cricket employs balls weighing 155.9 to 163 grams with measurements of 22.4 to 22.9 cm. Women's cricket utilizes balls weighing 140 to 151 grams measuring 21 to 22.5 cm. Under-13 cricket features balls weighing 133 to 144 grams with dimensions of 20.5 to 22 cm.

Misfields no longer automatically classified as overthrows

The overthrow definition has undergone clarification for enhanced precision. Throwing the ball toward the stumps with intent to prevent runs or execute a run-out constitutes an overthrow. Conversely, a standard misfield occurring during attempts to intercept the ball or relay it to a teammate will not qualify as an overthrow.

Ball no longer needs to be held in hand; umpires will determine when it achieves "settled" status

For the ball to reach 'final settlement', it won't be necessary for it to remain in the bowler's or wicketkeeper's possession. Umpires will enjoy expanded authority to judge when the ball has achieved complete settlement. This modification will prove especially important in tight scenarios, particularly during the final delivery of a match.

Mere contact with the ball is insufficient; full possession is mandatory for stumpings and run-outs

During run-outs or stumpings, fielders must demonstrate complete control of the ball. Should a fielder demolish the stumps while simply making contact with the ball, they won't be credited with actual possession.

A wicket in the final over won't conclude the day's play

Play will continue even if a wicket occurs in the final over of the day. When an over remains incomplete and conditions permit continued play, the outstanding deliveries will proceed the same day. The ICC confirms that postponing these deliveries until the next day offers no time advantage. This regulation favors the fielding side and maintains the match's competitive intensity.

T20 intervals will last 15 minutes

T20 Internationals will feature a standardized 15-minute interval. Should match time be lost, this interval may be shortened to a minimum of 10 minutes.

Head coaches may take the field during drinks breaks

Head coaches are now permitted to step onto the field during drinks breaks in ODIs and T20s. Women's cricket has already adopted this practice.

Leg-side wides trial becomes official regulation

The experimental leg-side wides rule in ODIs and T20s is now permanently established. This aims to provide bowlers flexibility when batters shift position before or during delivery. The batter's foot placement at the moment of delivery determines whether a wide is called, regardless of any subsequent movement toward the off side.

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