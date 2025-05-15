The ICC announced the prize money for the third edition of the World Test Championship. The winner will receive Rs 30.82 crore, and the runner-up will get Rs 18.49 crore.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced an impressive prize pool for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final on Thursday, May 15. The champions will receive a substantial USD 3.6 million (approximately Rs 30.80 crore), while the runners-up will take home USD 2.16 million (approximately Rs 18.48 crore).

This represents a remarkable 125 percent increase in prize money for the champions and an extraordinary 162.5 percent rise for the runners-up compared to previous editions. In the 2021 and 2023 WTC finals, the winners were awarded USD 1.6 million (approximately Rs 13.3 crore), and the runners-up received USD 800,000 (approximately Rs 6.6 crore).

The highly anticipated final is set to take place at the Lord’s Stadium in London on June 11, 2025. South Africa will face off against the defending champions, Australia, in what promises to be an exhilarating contest.

South Africa secured their place in the final by topping the WTC25 standings, achieving series victories over Pakistan, the West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, along with a drawn series against India. Meanwhile, Australia clinched their final spot with a 3-1 triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, complemented by strong performances against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand.

How much prize money will India and Pakistan get?

Following their third-place finish, India will receive a prize of Rs 12.33 crore. Notably, this amount is double that awarded in previous editions of the World Test Championship (WTC), where India secured the runner-up position.

In contrast, Pakistan's prize money amounts to only 33 percent of India's total, as they concluded the WTC 2023-25 edition in last place. With a percentage of points earned (PCT) of just 27.98, Pakistan finished ninth, trailing behind teams such as Bangladesh and the West Indies. Consequently, their prize money stands at Rs 4.11 crore, the lowest among all participating teams.

It is important to highlight that due to ongoing tensions between the two nations, India and Pakistan have not faced each other in the WTC or in Test matches since the 2007-08 season.

