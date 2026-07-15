ICC revamps World Cup formats, introduces Super 7 in ODIs and knockout-heavy Super 10 in T20Is from 2028

The ICC has approved sweeping changes to its World Cup formats from 2028 onwards, introducing an expanded qualification pathway for the ODI World Cup and a knockout-heavy Super 10 stage for the T20 World Cup in a bid to enhance competitiveness and global participation.

The International Cricket Council has rolled out big changes to the men’s ODI and T20 World Cup formats, aiming to make every game count and to reward teams that finish strong in their groups. These decisions came out of the ICC Board’s annual meetings in Edinburgh after their Chief Executives’ Committee pushed for updates. The main goal here is to ramp up the competition, raise playing standards, and make every match matter more throughout their biggest tournaments.

ODI World Cup Getting Bigger

The Men’s Cricket World Cup will stick with 14 teams, but now the tournament stretches across three rounds before the semi-finals and final. First, teams ranked 12th, 13th, and 14th will square off in a three-team round-robin titled the “Super Series.” Only the top team moves forward. After that, the remaining 12 teams split into two groups of six. They’ll play 30 matches in this round. The top three from each group, plus the next-best team overall, head into the Super 7.

In the Super 7, those seven teams play each other in a full round-robin, adding another 21 matches. The top four after this round move to the semi-finals—first plays fourth, second faces third.

Altogether, the revamped World Cup will feature 57 matches: three in Round 1, 30 in Round 2, 21 in the Super 7, two semi-finals, and the final.

Previously, the format had two groups of seven, a nine-match Super Six stage after the group phase, and a total of 54 matches. So, this new structure packs in more cricket, more opportunity, and likely, a lot more drama.

T20 World Cup Revamped

The 20-team Men’s T20 World Cup keeps its 55-match total but shakes up its format. Instead of four groups of five, the first stage now has five groups of four teams. Only the top two in each group move on, which trims the initial stage from 40 matches down to 30.

From there, the 10 qualifiers split into two Super 10 groups of five teams each, adding 20 more matches. The group winners go straight to the semi-finals. Teams that finish second and third in their groups will play crossover eliminators—the winners fill the last two semi-final spots.

New Pathways to Qualification

Looking at qualification, teams that played in the 2026 T20 World Cup but don’t automatically make the cut for 2028 will head straight to the Global Qualifier. Scotland, because of unique circumstances in 2026, earns direct entry into the Europe Regional Final.

Eight other Global Qualifier slots come through the regions: two each from Africa, Asia, and Europe, and one each from the Americas and East Asia-Pacific. The winner from each region, plus the next three best-placed teams overall, will qualify for the 2028 World Cup—as long as they meet performance standards.

The ICC Board has also backed the idea of a new 16-team global tournament just for associate nations. Final approval is pending a review by the Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee at the ICC’s November meetings.

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