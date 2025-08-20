ICC removes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli from ODI batting rankings; sparks retirement rumors

The most recent ICC rankings were unveiled on Wednesday (August 20), revealing that both Rohit and Virat were absent from the list. The Indian captain and former leader had previously held the second and fourth positions, respectively, but have now vanished from this prestigious ranking.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sent shockwaves through the cricketing community, suggesting that we might have witnessed the final appearances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in international cricket following the latest update of the ICC Rankings in the ODI format. For those who may not be aware, although Rohit and Virat have both stepped back from Test and T20I formats, they continue to be vital members of the Indian ODI team, having played crucial roles in their recent triumph at the 2025 Champions Trophy comeback.

ICC's alarming update suggests Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement

In fact, just last week, Rohit had surpassed Babar to claim the second position, while Virat maintained his fourth place.

When does a player's name get removed from the ICC rankings?

"Players have to have appeared in a match within the qualifying period to appear in the lists (normally 12-15 months for Tests, 9 -12 months for T20s and ODIs). For example, Parthiv Patel lost his place in the Indian Test side in 2008 and disappeared from the lists in 2009. But he retained a rating which slowly diminished as he missed matches. He was then picked again 2016 and returned to the rankings. If a player confirms his retirement he is also removed from the list. So, for example, MS Dhoni retired from Tests in 2014 and was removed from the Test rankings - but he remained in the ODI tables. Players are in the rankings as soon as they complete a match. However, we only publish the top 100 players (at most), so it can take several matches for a player to break into that," says a statement on the ICC website.

Although both Rohit and Virat were included in India's playing XI during their last ODI on March 9, 2025 (Champions Trophy final), they do not meet the first criterion. Therefore, the only explanation for their absence from the list must be retirement. We are still waiting for clarification, and it might also be a technical issue since the pair are not listed in the rankings for the other two formats.

When will Rohit and Virat return to action?

Despite persistent speculation about their retirement from ODI cricket, Rohit and Virat have not yet made any official statements. In fact, they have both expressed their intention to participate in the 2027 World Cup during recent discussions. Rohit specifically stated while announcing his retirement from Tests that he intends to keep playing ODIs.

If Rohit and Virat remain active players, they will return to the field on October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth for the first ODI of a three-match series against Australia.

