ICC releases latest Test rankings, KL Rahul jumps 18 places,Virat Kohli retains his place in top 10

India's stand-in captain KL Rahul, who struck his seventh Test century versus South Africa in the first Test match last month has risen 18 places in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen. Following his heroics against South Africa of late, Rahul, who is filling in as the skipper in absence of Virat Kohli, now stands at 31st position in the Men's Test rankings for batsmen as per ICC's website.

Moreover, Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami also saw their stock rise, while the former has broken into the top 10, as Bumrah ranked in ninth place after jumping three places, Shami, on the other hand, moved up to 17th place, after moving up two places.

Virat Kohli meanwhile has dropped two places, he stands at ninth place, while the highest-ranked Indian batter in the standings, Rohit Sharma remained static in fifth place.

As far as bowlers are concerned, Ravichandran Ashwin has held onto the second place in the Men's Test bowlers rankings, with Burmah joining him in the top 10 now.

Mayank Agarwal has also gained one place in the latest update, which includes all matches that were completed by Tuesday, while Rahane has also gained two places and currently stands at number 25 on the batters rankings.

It must be noted that KL Rahul remains the biggest gainer in terms of the latest set of rankings. The 29-year-old hit a century in the first Test, and then hit another gritty half-century in the first innings of the second Test at Johannesburg. Rahul's best record in the format came when he ranked eighth in the ICC rankings, which he achieved back in November 2017.

Talking about the match, India have been reduced to 188/6 by lunch on Day 3, as Kagiso Rabada got rid of India's dangermen Cheteshwar Pujara (53 off 86), Ajinkya Rahane (58 off 78) and later dismissed Rishabh Pant for a golden duck.