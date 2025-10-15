FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

ICC rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal enters Test top 5, Kuldeep Yadav climbs to 14th; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli slip in ODI rankings

After India's decisive victory against the West Indies in the second and final Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, emerging talents Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kuldeep Yadav have achieved notable advancements in the most recent ICC Test rankings, which were published on Wednesday.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 04:34 PM IST

ICC rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal enters Test top 5, Kuldeep Yadav climbs to 14th; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli slip in ODI rankings
Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and bowler Kuldeep Yadav have seen improvements in the ICC rankings, while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have experienced declines. The ICC unveiled the rankings on Wednesday. The 23-year-old opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has ascended to become the fifth-ranked Test batter globally, climbing two spots with a total of 791 rating points.

Kuldeep Yadav has made a significant leap, moving up 7 places to secure the 14th position among Test bowlers, holding 689 rating points. In the ODI batters' rankings, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have each lost a point. Meanwhile, Indian captain Shubman Gill continues to hold the top position in this category.

Jaiswal surpasses Bavuma and Mendis

In the Test batters' rankings, Indian opener Jaiswal has surpassed South African captain Temba Bavuma and Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis. Rishabh Pant, with 753 points, is the second Indian in the top-10, currently positioned eighth. England's Joe Root remains the world's leading batsman with 908 rating points.

Rohit and Virat each drop one spot

In the ODI batters' rankings, Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran has made an impressive jump of 8 places to reach second position with 764 points. Consequently, Rohit Sharma has slipped to third with 756 points, followed by Pakistan's Babar Azam in fourth with 739 points, and Virat Kohli in fifth with 736 points. The T20 batters' top-10 rankings remain unchanged.

Rashid Khan ascends to number 1 ODI bowler

In the bowlers' rankings, the list of top-10 Test batters remains unchanged. However, in ODIs, Rashid Khan has claimed the title of the world's number 1 bowler with 710 points. This shift has resulted in South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (680 points), Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana (659 points), England's Jofra Archer (654 points), and India's Kuldeep Yadav (650 points) each dropping one position. The T20 bowlers' top-10 also sees no changes.

Omarzai rises to become the top all-rounder in ODIs

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai has ascended to the number-1 all-rounder position in ODIs, gaining one spot with 334 rating points. Rashid Khan, with 257 points, has also moved up to fourth place.

Also read| Watch: Shubman Gill reunites with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as Team India leaves for Australia; fans call it 'brotherhood reloaded'

