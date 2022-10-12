ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammad Rizwan's tussle continues, New Zealand's Devon Conwoy breaks into top 5

ICC announces final set of rankings ahead of the T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced its final list ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup. The fight for the top spot on the batting list has heated up. Regardless of how much T20 cricket is played around the world, the top three batsmen have maintained their dominance. According to the most recent rankings, Mohammad Rizwan has maintained a solid lead, and Suryakumar Yadav and Babar Azam are still ranked second and third, respectively.

Devon Conway of New Zealand is the list's newest addition, breaking into the top 5. Babar and Suryakumar are currently engaged in a cat-and-mouse game, and it will be intriguing to see if they can outwit one other. Devon Conway has been on a tear in the ongoing tri-series between New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, hitting runs for the Kiwis at the top of the order.

New Zealand batter is richly rewarded as he makes his charge in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for batters

The New Zealand batter has jumped ahead of Australia's Aaron Finch and England's Dawid Malan. He scored a gritty 70 against Bangladesh and a stunning 49 against Pakistan. This inning increased Conway's rating point total to 760. Conway is now within striking reach of number four South African all-rounder Aiden Markram, who has 777 rating points.

Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman, started the tri-series on a high note with 78 against Bangladesh, but he was unable to replicate that performance in the subsequent matches. Suryakumar Yadav and Rizwan are now distanced by 15 points. If the rating scores of Babar Azam and Suryakumar Yadav are taken into account, they are 30 points apart. This equation will undoubtedly change once the T20 World Cup begins, as all of them will bring their A-game.

Shikhar Dhawan drops to 17th in ODI Rankings

Shikhar Dhawan, the veteran Indian team opener who recently led India to a 2-1 ODI series triumph against South Africa at home, has slid six places to No.17 in the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings. In three One-Day Internationals, the seasoned left-handed opener scored 4, 13, and 8.

Only Virat Kohli, who is ranked seventh, and Rohit Sharma, who is ranked eighth, are ahead of Dhawan in the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings.

Meanwhile, South Africa National Cricket Team wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock’s poor form saw him drop down by one place, helping Pakistan National Cricket Team batter Imam ul Haq jump to No.2.

