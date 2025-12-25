ICC Rankings: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli finish 2025 as top two ODI batters; Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah make big gains

India finished 2025 on top of the ICC rankings as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ended the year as the world’s top two ODI batters. Tilak Varma surged in the T20I rankings, while Jasprit Bumrah made a significant jump among bowlers.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have concluded 2025 ranked first and second in ODI cricket. Both Indian legends retired from Test cricket this year and are now only participating in ODIs. This situation arises amidst ongoing discussions regarding the future of both Rohit and Virat in ODIs.

Rohit achieved the number one position in the ICC ODI rankings for batters for the first time in his remarkable career this year, following a Player of the Series performance in Australia. In three matches, the right-handed batsman accumulated 202 runs, which included one century and one half-century.

Conversely, Virat climbed to the number two position after scoring consecutive centuries against South Africa. In three matches, the 37-year-old amassed 302 runs, finishing with an impressive average of 151.

Tilak Varma ascends to number three in T20I batting rankings

Tilak Varma has secured the third position in the T20I batting rankings. The left-handed batsman was the top run-scorer in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, which India won 3-1. Varma concluded with 187 runs in four innings, with a highest score of 73, achieved in the crucial fifth T20I in Ahmedabad. Abhishek Sharma also maintained his position as the number one-ranked T20I batter. England's wicket-keeper batter Phil Salt remained in second place, while Varma climbed to third with 805 rating points.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has surged up 10 places to reach the 18th position in the latest T20I bowlers' rankings. Bumrah currently holds 622 rating points, just one point shy of Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, who is in 17th place. Meanwhile, South Africa's Dewald Brevis also gained from the latest ICC rankings. With his rapid 31 runs in the fifth T20I against India, he has jumped five spots to enter the top 10 in the batters' rankings.

Varun Chakaravarthy remains No.1 T20I bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy continues to be the number one ranked T20I bowler, solidifying his leading position. The spinner excelled as the top wicket-taker in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, claiming a total of 10 wickets, with four of those in the fifth match held in Ahmedabad. He boasts 804 rating points, keeping a significant lead over Jacob Duffy in second place, who has 699 rating points.

