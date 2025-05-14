Ravindra Jadeja made history by surpassing cricket legends Jacques Kallis and Kapil Dev, cementing his place among the game's modern greats.

Ravindra Jadeja has made history and secured his place in the cricketing world after the latest update from the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men's Test Player Rankings. Recently named in the ICC Test team of 2024, Jadeja has set a remarkable record by becoming the player with the longest streak as the Number One all-rounder in Test history. He has held the No. 1 Test all-rounder title for an impressive 1,151 consecutive days and counting.

Last season, Jadeja had a stellar performance, scoring 527 runs with an average of 29.27, while also taking 48 wickets at an impressive average of 24.29. His time at the top not only marks the longest reign in the world but also allows him to surpass legends like Jacques Kallis, Kapil Dev, and Imran Khan—icons who once defined what it meant to be an all-rounder in Test cricket. Former West Indies captain Jason Holder was the No. 1 all-rounder before Jadeja took over back in March 2022.

ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings

Ravindra Jadeja (India) – 400 points

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh) – 327 points

Marco Jansen (South Africa) – 294 points

Pat Cummins (Australia) – 271 points

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) – 253 points

Jason Holder (West Indies) – 249 points

Joe Root (England) – 247 points

Gus Atkinson (England) – 240 points

Ben Stokes (England) – 235 points

Chris Woakes (England) – 225 points

With a total of 400 points, Jadeja stands proudly at the top of the ICC Test all-rounder rankings. This latest achievement solidifies his status among the modern greats of the game and adds yet another accolade to his impressive career. Even at 36, Jadeja's ongoing excellence highlights how his fitness and skills have allowed him to maintain such high performance over the years.

Also read| IPL 2025: Pat Cummins, Jos Buttler in; Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood uncertain - Full list of overseas players likely to return for restart