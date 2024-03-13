Twitter
ICC Rankings: New No.1 Test bowler announced, this Indian replaces Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah dropped to No. 2 in the latest bowling rankings in Tests. He shares the spot with Australia's Josh Hazlewood. Australia captain Pat Cummins, who led the team to a 2-0 sweep in New Zealand in March, is at the No. 5 spot.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 03:31 PM IST

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has reclaimed his position as the top bowler in Test cricket, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC). He overtook Jasprit Bumrah to regain the number one spot, which he had held previously until January 2024. This change occurred on March 13.

Ashwin's exceptional performance in the recent 5-Test series against England played a crucial role in his ascent to the top. India emerged victorious in the series, winning 4 out of 5 matches, with Ashwin making significant contributions by taking 26 wickets. Despite facing personal challenges and having to leave the field during the 3rd Test due to a family emergency, Ashwin bounced back admirably in the final two Tests, making key contributions to India's success.

During his 100th Test match, Ashwin showcased his brilliance by claiming 9 wickets, including a five-wicket haul in one innings, aiding India's comprehensive victory over England. Additionally, he reached the remarkable milestone of 500 Test wickets, joining the esteemed company of Anil Kumble as the only other Indian bowler to achieve this feat.

Former number one bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, slipped to second place in the rankings, now sharing the spot with Australia's Josh Hazlewood. Meanwhile, Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, sits at fifth place after leading his team to a 2-0 series victory against New Zealand.

Other notable movements include Ravindra Jadeja maintaining his seventh-place ranking and Kuldeep Yadav rising to 16th place following his impressive performances against England.

In the batting rankings, Rohit Sharma climbed to sixth place after amassing 400 runs in the series, which included two centuries. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill also saw improvements in their rankings due to their notable contributions with the bat.

Reflecting on the series, Ashwin shared the emotional journey he experienced and expressed gratitude towards captain Rohit Sharma for his support during a challenging period when he had to leave to attend to his sick mother.

