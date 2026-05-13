ICC rankings: Jasprit Bumrah rules Test bowling despite 5-month break; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill sole Indians in batters' top 10

Jasprit Bumrah has retained the No.1 spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings despite being out of action for nearly five months. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill remain the only Indians inside the top 10 of the latest Test batting rankings.

Jasprit Bumrah keeps making life tough for opposing batsmen, holding onto the number-one spot in the latest ICC Test rankings. The rankings, released on Wednesday, show how India’s pace spearhead continues to set the standard for Test cricket bowlers around the world. He sits comfortably in first place with 879 points, while Mohammed Siraj comes in as the next highest Indian at number 12. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, both proven match-winners, sit at 14 and 15, showing how well-rounded India’s attack is at the moment.

It’s not just the bowlers making headlines, though. In the batting department, England’s Joe Root is still the man to catch, leading all Test batsmen with 880 points. Right behind him, you’ll find names like Harry Brook, Travis Head, and Steve Smith—all heavy hitters who have shaped Test cricket over the last few years. But there’s good news for India, too. Yashasvi Jaiswal has steadily climbed the ranks and now holds the eighth spot with 750 points. Not far behind him, Shubman Gill has moved up to ninth, jumping a place with his recent consistent performances to reach 730 points. Both are making a strong case for being the future backbone of India’s batting lineup.

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Bangladesh, meanwhile, saw a major boost after their emphatic 104-run victory over Pakistan in Mirpur. Najmul Hossain Shanto grabbed headlines as the star of the match and “Player of the Match,” and the rankings reflected his performance. He’s soared 16 places to sit in joint 23rd—the highest point of his Test career so far. For the Bangladeshi team, this surge in rankings is a sign that their Test ambitions are well on track.

Among the Aussie bowlers, there’s movement too. Mitchell Starc now finds himself in second place among bowlers, while captain Pat Cummins has climbed to number four. Both have stepped up and delivered when it matters, and their presence in the top five shows the strength of Australia’s pace attack. New Zealand’s Matt Henry has also edged upwards, taking the third spot with some tidy performances.

It’s worth noting, though, that India hasn’t played a Test in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle yet—their last appearance came back in November against South Africa, on home turf. That explains some of the shifts in rankings, especially as other nations pack in more matches and players rack up points. When India returns to the field in their next Test series, expect the competition at the top of the table—and the fight for those prized spots—to heat up once again.

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