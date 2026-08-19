ICC Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah extends reign as world no. 1 Test bowler to 21 months; India batters dominate ODIs

Jasprit Bumrah has retained the No. 1 spot in the Test bowling rankings for an impressive 21 months, underlining his dominance in the longest format. Shreyas Iyer has also gained ground, while Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma feature among the Top 10 ODI batters.

ICC published the Men's Weekly Rankings on August 19, and Bangladesh’s remarkable 9-wicket win over Australia in Darwin has shaken things up.

The changes are clear at the top. Australian batter Travis Head dropped straight from first to fourth place, while England’s Harry Brook reclaimed the number one spot. Shreyas Iyer climbed to 13th in ODI batting. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja held steady at the top of the Test bowling and all-rounder charts.

In the Darwin Test, Travis Head managed only 22 and 17 runs, which cost him his spot at the top. Harry Brook took advantage and moved back into first. Joe Root sits in second, with Steve Smith third. The top four batsmen are separated by just 33 rating points. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal remain in the Test top ten.

Jasprit Bumrah keeps his grip on the top spot for Test bowlers, even without playing in the Galle Test against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh’s Hasan Mahmud, named Player of the Match for his nine wickets in Darwin, soared 26 places to reach 38th. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, with five wickets in the second innings, moved up three spots to 24th.

Shreyas Iyer also impressed, rising to 13th in the ODI batting rankings after a solid series against England. He joins Shubman Gill (first), Virat Kohli (third), and Rohit Sharma (fourth) in the top group.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan remains the top ODI bowler, coming off a 12-wicket haul in a five-match series against Ireland. His teammate Azmatullah Omarzai made a big jump too, climbing nine spots to 19th after taking eight wickets.

To put rating points simply—they measure how well a player performs, especially against tough opposition. Runs scored or wickets taken matter more when they come in challenging conditions or against stronger teams.

After each match, player ratings get updated. One strong innings or a standout bowling effort can shift a player’s position quickly. Babar Azam’s recent return to the Top 10 highlights how quickly things can change with a few good performances.

Also read| Hockey World Cup: India faces Pakistan in high-stakes clash with decade-long unbeaten streak on the line