outh African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has surpassed India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to claim the number one position in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, which were released on Wednesday.

Rabada achieved this top ranking due to his outstanding performance in the first Test against Bangladesh in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC). The right-arm pacer reached a milestone by taking his 300th Test wicket during this match.

New World No.1



South Africa's star pacer dethrones Jasprit Bumrah to claim the top spot in the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings https://t.co/oljRIUhc5T — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah has slipped down two spots to third place after failing to take a wicket in the second Test against New Zealand in Pune. He now sits behind Australian pace bowler Josh Hazlewood, who has moved up to second place.

Meanwhile, ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who also underperformed in the second Test, has dropped two spots to fourth place. Australia's Pat Cummins rounds out the top five among bowlers. Pakistan spinner Noman Ali has entered the top 10 after his impressive performances in the final two Tests against England.

In the batting rankings, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has climbed one spot to third place after his contributions in the second Test against New Zealand. However, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli have both dropped in the rankings after a disappointing outing. Pant now sits in 11th place, while Kohli has fallen to 14th.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin continue to dominate the rankings for Test all-rounders, with Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan moving up to third place after his strong performances against South Africa.

