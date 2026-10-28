ICC Rankings: Abhishek Sharma reclaims No. 1 T20I spot, Ravindra Jadeja loses Test all-rounder crown after 1,464 days

Abhishek Sharma has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the T20I batting rankings while Ishan Kishan has slipped two places. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has lost his No. 1 position in the Test all-rounder rankings after holding the crown for nearly five years.

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma who smashed a century against New Zealand in the third match, now sits at the top of the world’s T20 batting rankings. Last week’s leader, Ishan Kishan dropped to third place after missing the recent games. Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan is ranked second.

Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma are still among the top ten T20 batters. Iyer fell five spots while Tilak Varma held onto his position from the previous week.

Abhishek’s blistering innings helped India dominate New Zealand and with a 3-0 lead in the five-match series the momentum is clearly with India. The next game is set for Friday at Eden Park, where tickets are already sold out.

Sahibzada Farhan climbs thanks to Ishan Kishan’s absence

Sahibzada Farhan hasn’t played a match since October 13 but he benefited from Ishan Kishan’s injury. Kishan’s absence from the second and third T20Is against New Zealand led to a drop in his ranking, pushing Farhan up the list.

Indian bowlers struggle in T20 rankings

No Indian bowler is in the T20 top ten. Axar Patel slipped to 11th place. Arshdeep Singh is ranked 15th and Jasprit Bumrah who is resting during this series is at 27th. Axar and Arshdeep are both in action against New Zealand.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan remains the top-ranked T20 bowler. Australia’s Adam Zampa holds second place, and England’s Adil Rashid is third.

Indian all-rounders miss the T20 top ten

Hardik Pandya, recovering from injury is India’s highest-ranked all-rounder sitting at 13th with 184 points. Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza is the top T20 all-rounder and Pakistan’s Saim Ayub is second.

Marco Jansen replaces Jadeja as top Test all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja’s impressive run as the number one Test all-rounder has ended after 1,694 days. Jadeja’s last Test was against Sri Lanka in August 2026. Marco Jansen has taken over as both the number one Test all-rounder and the number one Test bowler, moving ahead of Mitchell Starc.

Weekly release of ICC player rankings

The ICC releases women’s player rankings every Tuesday and men’s rankings every Wednesday. Team rankings update after every match. Rankings depend on a set algorithm, considering things like individual performance and the strength of opponents.