ICC Ranking for T20I batsmen sees Mr 360 degree Suryakumar Yadav at top, Virat Kohli out of top 10

Headlines

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares first findings about moon's soil temperature measured by ChaSTE payload

What is irritable male syndrome? Know the reason behind mood swings in men

National Savings Certificate vs Public Provident Fund: Which scheme offers better returns?

Watch: Amid breakup rumours, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spotted together leaving an eatery in Bandra

DLF to launch 2 luxury housing projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Gurugram; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

National Savings Certificate vs Public Provident Fund: Which scheme offers better returns?

Shoojit Sircar reacts to Allu Arjun winning National Award for Best Actor: 'Vicky Kaushal deserved to win...'

Viral video: Leopard scales tree with massive wildebeest prey gripped in its jaws, watch

India vs Pakistan: Top batters, bowlers in Asia Cup

How many times Salman Khan played character named as “Prem” on screen?

Health benefits of walnuts: Ideal portion to consume to stay healthy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Shoojit Sircar reacts to Allu Arjun winning National Award for Best Actor: 'Vicky Kaushal deserved to win...'

Watch: Amid breakup rumours, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spotted together leaving an eatery in Bandra

This actor ran away from home, his father wanted him to join family business, he didn't speak to him for 8 years

HomeCricket

Cricket

ICC Ranking for T20I batsmen sees Mr 360 degree Suryakumar Yadav at top, Virat Kohli out of top 10

Suryakumar Yadav is unstoppable at the moment. He has strengthened his lead at the top.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive batting during the ongoing T20 World Cup brought him to the top of the list of best batsmen a couple of days ago, and now he has widened his lead there. With 869 rating points, he is the number one batsman in the world.

At number two is Pakistan’s opener Mohammad Rizwan. He has received 830 points. He hasn’t been performing really well in the world cup and as a result, he is losing the race to Suryakumar, who is in sublime form. At the third spot is New Zealand’s Devon Conway. He has been given 779 points.

In a way, the real fight for the top spot is between Siryakumar and Rizwan, because other batsmen need to score big consistently for at least three series to reach these two.

However, India’s star batsman Virat Kohli is out of the top 10 list. After his amazing batting against Pakistan, he had made a return to the top players’ list last week. Now, he will be eyeing on semi-final and a fairly possible World Cup final game to regain his spot in top 10.

READ | Kane Williamson wants 50, expects yorker; deceptive Shaheen Afridi does THIS

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

G20 Summit: What’s closed, what’s open in Delhi on September 8-10; check bank, school holiday dates

Woman earns Rs 42,000 monthly income by renting out half of her bed, details here

Gurugram Rolls-Royce accident: Who is Vikas Malu, Kuber Group director injured in Haryana high-speed crash?

This Indian actor played world record 45 roles in one film; and it's not Kamal, Govinda, Vijay, Amitabh, Sanjeev Kumar

CAT 2023 Registration: Last date soon to apply at iimcat.ac.in, check application fee and other details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE