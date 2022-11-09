ICC Ranking for T20I batsmen sees Mr 360 degree Suryakumar Yadav at top, Virat Kohli out of top 10

Suryakumar Yadav is unstoppable at the moment. He has strengthened his lead at the top.

Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive batting during the ongoing T20 World Cup brought him to the top of the list of best batsmen a couple of days ago, and now he has widened his lead there. With 869 rating points, he is the number one batsman in the world.

At number two is Pakistan’s opener Mohammad Rizwan. He has received 830 points. He hasn’t been performing really well in the world cup and as a result, he is losing the race to Suryakumar, who is in sublime form. At the third spot is New Zealand’s Devon Conway. He has been given 779 points.

In a way, the real fight for the top spot is between Siryakumar and Rizwan, because other batsmen need to score big consistently for at least three series to reach these two.

However, India’s star batsman Virat Kohli is out of the top 10 list. After his amazing batting against Pakistan, he had made a return to the top players’ list last week. Now, he will be eyeing on semi-final and a fairly possible World Cup final game to regain his spot in top 10.

