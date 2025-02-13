The case of Shaheen Afridi is reminiscent of Virat Kohli's, who also avoided a ban but was fined for shouldering Australia's Sam Konstas during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series.

Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel, and Kamran Ghulam have been fined for violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their tri-nation series match against South Africa in Karachi on Wednesday.

Shaheen has been penalized 25 percent of his match fee after being found in violation of Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. This article addresses "inappropriate physical contact with a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee, or any other person (including a spectator) during an international match."

The incident occurred in the 28th over of South Africa's innings when Shaheen deliberately obstructed batter Matthew Breetzke as he tried to run for a single. This resulted in inappropriate physical contact and led to a heated argument.

"Pakistan players Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam have been fined for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their tri-nation series match against South Africa in Karachi on Wednesday," the ICC statement read.

Saud and substitute fielder Kamran have been fined 10 percent of their match fee each for their enthusiastic celebration near batter Temba Bavuma after he was run out in the 29th over of South Africa's innings. Additionally, all three players have received one demerit point on their disciplinary records.

All parties involved recognized their actions and accepted the penalties proposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, which eliminated the need for formal hearings. The charges were filed by on-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Michael Gough, along with third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi.

As per the regulations, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

