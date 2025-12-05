FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

ICC punishes Pakistan's star opener for breaching Code of Conduct, his name is...

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday punished Pakistan's star opener for breaching the Code of Conduct during the tri-series final against Sri Lanka.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 06:25 PM IST

ICC punishes Pakistan's star opener for breaching Code of Conduct, his name is...
ICC punished Pakistan's star opener for breaching the Code of Conduct
Pakistan star opener Fakhar Zaman has been punished by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct during the recent tri-series final against Sri Lanka, which the Men in Green won by 6 wickets. The 35-year-old batter was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is related to 'showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match'.

 

Not only this, but one demerit point has also been added to Zaman's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

 

What really happened?

 

The incident took place in the 19th over of Pakistan's innings when Zaman had a long argument with the on-field umpires regarding a decision that resulted in him losing his wicket.

 

The sanction was proposed by Reon King of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, third umpire Rashid Riaz and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi levelled the charge.

 

The Pakistani batter accepted the offence and the sanctions, which is why there was no need for a formal hearing.

 

For those unversed, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

 

Talking about the tri-series final match, Sri Lanka were bundled out at 114 on the first ball of the 20th over. Chasing a below-par total, Pakistan achieved the target in the 19th over and won the match by 6 wickets with 8 balls to spare. Mohammad Nawaz was named the Player of the Match as well as Player of the Tournament.

