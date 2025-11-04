FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Milap Milan Zaveri reacts to netizens calling Mastiii 4 trailer 'ridiculous, disgusting, crap': 'Hopefully audiences will...'

PAK vs SA, 1st ODI: Babar Azam gets dismissed for just 7 runs, netizens say, 'Need to move on...'; WATCH

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja makes shocking statement, says she knows about his affair with 30-year-old Marathi actress but...

Meet woman, ex-wife of world's 3rd richest man, who made massive donation of Rs 7097272000 to...

Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah's makes BIG prediction, says NDA will win...

The Hundred's Northern Superchargers gets renamed ahead of 2026 season, franchise's new name is...

Delhi Police to hold special Lok Adalat for settling challan on Nov 8; check how to register, important details

Amitabh Bachchan sells two apartments in Mumbai for whopping Rs..., he bought them in 2012 for just...

ICC punishes Haris Rauf, Pakistan's pacer gets banned for Code of Conduct breach

Bilaspur Train Accident: What led to train collision? Indian Railways offers Rs 10 lakh to deceased families

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Milap Milan Zaveri reacts to netizens calling Mastiii 4 trailer 'ridiculous, disgusting, crap': 'Hopefully audiences will...'

Milap Zaveri reacts to netizens calling Mastiii 4 trailer 'ridiculous, crap'

PAK vs SA, 1st ODI: Babar Azam gets dismissed for just 7 runs, netizens say, 'Need to move on...'; WATCH

PAK vs SA, 1st ODI: Babar Azam gets dismissed for just 7 runs, netizens say, 'Ne

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja makes shocking statement, says she knows about his affair with 30-year-old Marathi actress but...

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja says she knows about his affair with Marathi actress

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

HomeCricket

CRICKET

ICC punishes Haris Rauf, Pakistan's pacer gets banned for Code of Conduct breach

On Tuesday, ICC punished Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan and Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav for breaching Code of Conduct. Know more about it here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 09:17 PM IST

ICC punishes Haris Rauf, Pakistan's pacer gets banned for Code of Conduct breach
Haris Rauf gets punished by ICC for breaching Code of Conduct
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday punished Pakistan's pacer Haris Rauf and banned him for two games for his gestures during India vs Pakistan matches in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. Not only him, Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has also been fined 30 percent of his match fees along with two demerit points. An official hearing was held which was attended by the members of the ICC's Elite Panel of Match Referees.

     

    ICC punishes Rauf, Sahibzada and SKY

     

    Suryakumar Yadav was found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Sahibzada Farhan was also found guilty of the same offence and got an official warning along with one demerit point for his gun celebration after scoring a half-century.

     

    ''Suryakumar Yadav (India) was found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to conduct that brings the game into disrepute. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two demerit points,'' ICC said in a statement.

     

    ''Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) was found guilty of the same offence and was issued an official warning, receiving one demerit point. Haris Rauf (Pakistan) was also found guilty of the same offence and fined 30 per cent of his match fee, resulting in two demerit points,'' ICC added.

     

    Meanwhile, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been handed one demerit point for the same offence during the Asia Cup 2025 Final match on September 28.

     

    ''Jasprit Bumrah (India) accepted a charge under Article 2.21 for conduct that brings the game into disrepute and the proposed sanction of an official warning, which resulted in one demerit point. As he accepted the sanction, no formal hearing was required. Following a hearing conducted by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson, Haris Rauf (Pakistan) was again found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two additional demerit points,'' ICC further said.

     

    About Haris Rauf's suspension for two games, ICC said, ''This takes Rauf’s total to four demerit points within a 24-month period, resulting in two suspension points under the ICC’s disciplinary framework. In accordance with the Code, Rauf is therefore suspended for Pakistan’s ODI games against South Africa on 4 and 6 November 2025.''

     

    Another Indian pacer, Arshdeep Singh, was not found guilty for his gestures during the Super 4 game with Pakistan.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Milap Milan Zaveri reacts to netizens calling Mastiii 4 trailer 'ridiculous, disgusting, crap': 'Hopefully audiences will...'
    Milap Zaveri reacts to netizens calling Mastiii 4 trailer 'ridiculous, crap'
    PAK vs SA, 1st ODI: Babar Azam gets dismissed for just 7 runs, netizens say, 'Need to move on...'; WATCH
    PAK vs SA, 1st ODI: Babar Azam gets dismissed for just 7 runs, netizens say, 'Ne
    Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja makes shocking statement, says she knows about his affair with 30-year-old Marathi actress but...
    Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja says she knows about his affair with Marathi actress
    Meet woman, ex-wife of world's 3rd richest man, who made massive donation of Rs 7097272000 to...
    Meet woman, ex-wife of world's 3rd richest man, who made massive donation of Rs
    Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah makes BIG prediction, says NDA will win...
    Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah BIG prediction, says NDA will win 160+seats whi
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
    Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
    From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
    Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE