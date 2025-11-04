ICC punishes Haris Rauf, Pakistan's pacer gets banned for Code of Conduct breach

On Tuesday, ICC punished Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan and Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav for breaching Code of Conduct. Know more about it here.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday punished Pakistan's pacer Haris Rauf and banned him for two games for his gestures during India vs Pakistan matches in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. Not only him, Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has also been fined 30 percent of his match fees along with two demerit points. An official hearing was held which was attended by the members of the ICC's Elite Panel of Match Referees.

ICC punishes Rauf, Sahibzada and SKY

Suryakumar Yadav was found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Sahibzada Farhan was also found guilty of the same offence and got an official warning along with one demerit point for his gun celebration after scoring a half-century.

''Suryakumar Yadav (India) was found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to conduct that brings the game into disrepute. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two demerit points,'' ICC said in a statement.

''Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) was found guilty of the same offence and was issued an official warning, receiving one demerit point. Haris Rauf (Pakistan) was also found guilty of the same offence and fined 30 per cent of his match fee, resulting in two demerit points,'' ICC added.

Meanwhile, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been handed one demerit point for the same offence during the Asia Cup 2025 Final match on September 28.

''Jasprit Bumrah (India) accepted a charge under Article 2.21 for conduct that brings the game into disrepute and the proposed sanction of an official warning, which resulted in one demerit point. As he accepted the sanction, no formal hearing was required. Following a hearing conducted by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson, Haris Rauf (Pakistan) was again found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two additional demerit points,'' ICC further said.

About Haris Rauf's suspension for two games, ICC said, ''This takes Rauf’s total to four demerit points within a 24-month period, resulting in two suspension points under the ICC’s disciplinary framework. In accordance with the Code, Rauf is therefore suspended for Pakistan’s ODI games against South Africa on 4 and 6 November 2025.''

Another Indian pacer, Arshdeep Singh, was not found guilty for his gestures during the Super 4 game with Pakistan.