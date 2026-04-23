ICC praises Knight Riders' 'bold declaration' as preparations begin for cricket's Olympic return after 128 years

Preparations have begun for cricket’s return to the Olympics after 128 years at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The International Cricket Council hailed the Los Angeles Knight Riders for their ‘bold declaration’ to help promote and grow cricket in the United States.

Cricket’s comeback at the Olympic Games just got real—construction kicked off for a brand-new stadium at Pomona’s Fairplex Grounds in California, and that’s where cricket will finally hit the stage at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. For a sport that’s been waiting 128 years to return, it’s a huge moment, and the energy was electric at the groundbreaking ceremony. Cricket officials from all over showed up, and the buzz is clear: this is about bringing the game to new fans, especially in the U.S., where cricket’s still trying to find its place.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah couldn’t hide his excitement. He called the Olympic move a “moment of pride and opportunity,” underscoring just how big this is for cricket’s global ambitions. With over 2.5 billion followers, the sport stands to grow even bigger, especially with the Olympics shining a spotlight on it. Shah said the new stadium isn’t just for a few tournament matches—it’s meant to boost cricket’s presence in America well after the Games are over.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta was just as fired up. He called this a ‘historic moment’ not only for cricket, but for the Olympics, too. According to Gupta, bringing cricket into a global stage like the Olympics makes the sport more visible and accessible, especially in regions where fans are just now picking up a bat. “What we’re breaking ground on today isn’t just a field—it’s a promise we waited more than a century to keep,” he said. Cricket’s numbers are already climbing fast across ICC tournaments, and this step could open new doors and spark fresh interest.

Gupta didn’t forget to thank the Los Angeles Knight Riders for their big contributions. The Knight Riders Group—owners of cricket teams in India, the Caribbean, UAE, and now America—set up their home base at Fairplex with an eye on making Southern California a new cricket hotspot. He wants the stadium to be a launching pad for the sport’s future in the US, and a gathering place for cricket lovers nationwide. When the LA28 Games kick off, billions will be watching, and for many, their first real look at cricket will be right here.

The Olympic tournament itself will run in T20 format, which is fast-paced and appeals to both old fans and newcomers. Men’s and women’s tournaments will each feature six teams, and every squad gets 15 players. As usual, the best teams will battle for gold, silver, and bronze.

Cricket hasn’t been seen at the Olympics since Paris in 1900, and that event barely scraped by—only England and France played, with England taking home gold. This time, the stage is much bigger, and everything points to cricket making a lasting impression when it finally returns to the world’s greatest games.

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