ICC officially kicks out Bangladesh of T20I World Cup 2026, names Scotland as its replacement

In a major development in the ongoing tussle between BCCI and BCB, the ICC has rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's plea to shift its matches outside India and kicked out the team from the upcoming T20I World Cup.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 04:32 PM IST

Just weeks ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has kicked out Bangladesh from the tournament, rejecting Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s appeal to shift their fixtures outside India. After the deadline, ICC has finally cleared the way for Scotland to participate in the T20 World Cup.

An ICC meeting was held in Dubai on Friday, which was chaired by Jay Shah, and the decision was made to replace Bangladesh with Scotland, after the BCB failed to decide on their participation in the World Cup within the deadline.

After ICC's decision, Scotland will not enter Group C alongside West Indies, England, Italy, and Nepal. Since Scotland is replacing Bangladesh, it will begin its World Cup campaign against two-time champions, the West Indies, on February 7 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The next two fixtures will be against Italy and England at the same venue on February 9 and February 14.

Its last league stage match will be against Nepal, which is scheduled to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 17.

Notably, Scotland participated in the previous two editions of the T20I World Cups, in 2022 and 2024, but failed to qualify for the upcoming one.

Advertisement