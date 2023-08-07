ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia announce extended 18-man squad, star batter left out

In surprise selections, Australia has also included inexperienced all-rounder Aaron Hardie and uncapped leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha in the extended squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 to be hosted by India in October.

Australia left star batter Marcus Labuschagne out in the biggest surprise omission from its World Cup 2023 squad. Cricket Australia on Monday announced the preliminary squad for the ICC ODI World Cup in India, fielding quite a few eyebrow raising selections in the 18-member squad.

Apart from leaving out top Test batter Labuschagne, Australia has included inexperienced all-rounder Aaron Hardie and uncapped leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha in the extended squad. The final and trimmed 15-player squad has to be finalised before September 28 for the tournament opening on October 5. Australia will kick off their campaign on October 8 against hosts India in Chennai.

Skipper Pat Cummins is in the squad but is racing against time to prove his fitness after suffering a wrist fracture during the bygone Ashes series against England. The fast bowler has been advised a six week rest. He will be hopeful of making a return to action well in time before the WC commences.

In preparation for the WC, Australia will face off against South Africa in a five-match series next month. The five-time World Cup winners will be hoping to extend their record in 2023.

Australia's 18-man preliminary ICC ODI World Cup 2023 squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.