India's star batsman, Virat Kohli, has made a comeback into the top five of the ICC ODI batters rankings after his match-winning performance against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing mega-event in Dubai. Kohli's remarkable innings allowed him to surpass Daryl Mitchell, securing the fifth position in the rankings on Wednesday.

Before the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Kohli was ranked sixth, but his outstanding display against Pakistan highlighted his resilience and skill. Leading the team to victory while chasing a target of 242 runs, Kohli's unbeaten century showcased his ability to tackle challenges, especially against spinners.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has held onto his position as the No.1 ODI batsman, overtaking Babar Azam. Gill's strong start to the ICC Champions Trophy included a century against Bangladesh and a determined 46 runs against Pakistan, proving his consistent form.

With a world record of 817 points, Gill leads the rankings by 47 points over Babar Azam, who is currently in second place. India's captain, Rohit Sharma, has also kept his spot at No.3, reinforcing India's presence in the top five ICC Men's ODI batters rankings.

Conversely, Pakistan's Babar Azam has faced criticism for his recent performances, including a slow innings of 64 runs off 90 balls against New Zealand. Despite his efforts to speed up his scoring rate against India, Azam was dismissed after scoring just 23 runs in Dubai.

KL Rahul also made a notable leap in the rankings, re-entering the top 15 thanks to his outstanding performance in the Champions Trophy. The team, under Rohit Sharma's leadership, has already clinched a place in the semifinals of the tournament, with their final group-stage match against New Zealand set for later this week. As Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli strive to keep up their excellent form, captain Rohit Sharma will be looking to hit a century against the side led by Mitchell Santner.

