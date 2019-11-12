ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli retains top spot, Rohit Sharma follows at second

In the latest ICC ODI rankings for batsmen, Virat Kohli continues to top the charts with 895 rating points to his name. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma comes second with 863 rating points.

There is no other Indian in top-10 as opener Shikhar Dhawan has fallen to 19th position.

As for bowlers, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah leads at the top with 797 rating points.

Mujeeb ur Rahman climbs two spots to No.3 on the @MRFWorldwide ICC ODI rankings for bowlers after solid performances against West Indies Full rankings https://t.co/su8ZcgGSZr pic.twitter.com/JKzmJ3CdHB — ICC (@ICC) November 12, 2019

Second, on the list is Kiwi pacer Trent Boult with 740 points to his name while Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman replaced South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada from the third spot after his good show against West Indies.

In the all-rounder’s list, the lone Indian to feature is Hardik Pandya who is on the 10th spot with 246 rating points.

England’s World Cup-winning hero Ben Stokes continues to dominate the charts with 319 rating points.

India's next 50-over match will be against West Indies at home in a three-game series in December.

Skipper Virat Kohli will look to continue dominance at the top, however, same cannot be said about Bumrah and Pandya who are still recovering from their respective injuries.