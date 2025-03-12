The finalists of the 2025 Champions Trophy have made significant strides in the latest ICC ranking updates.

India triumphed in the Champions Trophy, clinching their third title by defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the final match held in Dubai. In the wake of this victory, several of India's standout players have seen notable improvements in the latest rankings update, reflecting their remarkable performances and contributions to the team's success.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, has made a significant leap in the rankings, moving up two spots to claim third place. He now trails only Pakistan's Babar Azam in second and his teammate Shubman Gill, who has taken the top position.

Rohit played a pivotal role in India's win, scoring 76 runs off 83 balls. Virat Kohli also had a strong showing, amassing 218 runs throughout the tournament, solidifying his place among the top five ODI batters.

Kohli had an impressive run in the Champions Trophy leading up to the final, but unfortunately, he couldn't maintain that momentum during the critical run-chase. His innings ended abruptly when he was trapped leg-before-wicket (lbw) by Michael Bracewell, scoring just a single run.

After the Champions Trophy, Kohli dropped one spot to fifth in the rankings, with South African batter Heinrich Klaasen moving ahead to take fourth place. Despite being India's second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, Kohli narrowly missed out on the Player of the Tournament award.

In the ODI bowling rankings, Kuldeep Yadav made significant progress, rising three spots to third place after taking seven wickets in the tournament. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja also saw a notable increase, climbing three places to reach 10th position after securing five vital wickets for India during their unbeaten run in the event.

