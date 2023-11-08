Headlines

Cricket

ICC ODI Player Rankings: Shubman Gill breaks Babar Azam's dominance at the top

Shubman Gill ends Babar Azam's unchallenged supremacy in ICC ODI Player Rankings

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

India's young batting sensation Shubman Gill has done what no other batter was able to achieve in almost three years of ODI cricket. He climbed to  top position in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, surpassing Babar Azam from Pakistan. Shubman now has 830 rating points, while Babar is at the second spot with 824 points.

Shubman's exceptional performance in an ODI against Sri Lanka on November 2, played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, played a crucial role India's biggest win in the ongoing World Cup. The young India star is in red-hot form in the ongoing calendar year and is leading the run charts. He has been in fantastic form throughout the year, scoring 1149 runs in 26 ODIs at an impressive average of 63.00. What's even more remarkable is his strike rate, which is 103.72, the highest among the top three run-scorers in ODIs this year.

On the other hand, Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, hasn't lived up to the high expectations in the ongoing World Cup. Despite being considered one of the best batsmen in the tournament, he has managed to score 282 runs in eight games, with an average of 40.28 and four half-centuries.

 

