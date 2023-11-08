ICC ODI Player Rankings: Mohammad Siraj regains his crown as No1 ranked ODI bowler

Siraj improves two spots to regain his crown as the No1 ranked ODI bowler.

Mohammed Siraj has moved up two spots to become the No. 1 ranked ODI bowler, regaining his top position. Siraj, who has had a remarkable year as a bowler in ODIs, had a slower start in the World Cup but gained momentum. He delivered a spectacular performance against Sri Lanka, the same team he had dominated with a six-wicket haul in the final of the Asia Cup back in September.

After ascending to the top position in the bowling rankings following an exceptional performance against Bangladesh, Shaheen Shah Afridi experienced a setback as he dropped five places to No. 5. His challenging day against New Zealand resulted in him delivering the most expensive spell in Pakistan's World Cup history. Shaheen Shah Afridi will have an opportunity to redeem himself when Pakistan faces England in their final league match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Despite an early exit from the World Cup due to an injury, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is still the top-ranked all-rounder. Australia's veteran player, Glenn Maxwell, has improved by two spots to sixth in the rankings, thanks to his outstanding performance against Afghanistan in Mumbai.