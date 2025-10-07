ICC nominates 3 Indian players for ICC Player of the Month for September: Know their names

On Tuesday, the ICC announced nominees for the Player of the Month for September, both for men's and women's cricket, which include three Indian players. Check out their names.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has nominated two men's cricketers for the Player of the Month award for September. Out of the three nominees, two Indian players, Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav, are in the list for their match-winning performances recently. Abhishek Sharma was the Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, wherein he scored 314 runs at an average of 44.86 and a strike rate of 200. On the other hand, Kuldeep scalped 17 wickets in the continental tournament, which was the highest.

For those unversed, Abhishek also reached the highest batting rating ever recorded in men's T20I history with 931 points. Kuldeep showcased stellar performance with the ball in the Asia Cup 2025 by picking up at least one wicket in all of India's games in the tournament.

Apart from these two, Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett is also a nominee for the Player of the Month Award for September, for his match-winning performance for the Chevrons, scoring 497 runs at an average of 55.22 and 165.66 strike rate.

Bennett topped the charts in series against Sri Lanka and Namibia and also carried his form into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final, scoring 72, 65, and 111 in the first 3 innings.

Meanwhile, the nominees for women's cricket include India's Smriti Mandhana, South Africa's Tazmin Brits, and Pakistan's Sidra Amin. Mandhana smashed two centuries in the 3-match series against Australia.